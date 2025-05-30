Yash teams up with Hollywood stunt director for ‘Ramayana’

Actor-producer Yash is gearing up to portray a fierce, reimagined Ravana in the much-anticipated mythological epic Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios. Joining forces with Hollywood stunt legend Guy Norris—known for Mad Max: Fury Road and The Suicide Squad—Yash is set to deliver high-octane action sequences crafted for grand spectacle. Actor-producer Yash is gearing up to portray a fierce, reimagined Ravana in the much-anticipated mythological epic Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios. Joining forces with Hollywood stunt legend Guy Norris—known for Mad Max: Fury Road and The Suicide Squad—Yash is set to deliver high-octane action sequences crafted for grand spectacle.

Currently filming Ramayana Part 1, Yash is deeply involved both as lead actor and co-producer, collaborating closely to push Indian action cinema’s boundaries. The film promises world-class VFX, elaborate sets, and a stellar ensemble, aiming to elevate Indian storytelling on the global stage.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, with the sequel following in Diwali 2027—promising a landmark cinematic experience.