Rekkai Mulaithen to release this August

Acclaimed filmmaker S.R. Prabhakaran, known for his work in Sundarapandian, Idhu Kathirvelan Kadhal, Sathriyan, Kombu Vecha Singamda, and the political web series Sengalam, is set to surprise audiences with a genre shift in his latest venture Rekkai Mulaithen. The film is written, directed, and produced by Prabhakaran under his own banner, Stone Elephant Creations.

Set for release this August, Rekkai Mulaithen is a gripping crime thriller featuring Tanya Ravichandran in the lead. She plays a police officer entangled in a high-stakes investigation that unfolds parallel to a group of college students navigating their first taste of freedom. The film promises edge-of-the-seat suspense from beginning to end.

The supporting cast includes Prabha, Gurudev, Nithisa, Merlin, Jayaprakash, Aadukalam Naren, Gajaraj, Meera Krishnan, and Sri Ranjani, bringing strength and depth to the narrative.

Talking about the project, Prabhakaran said, “It has always been my mission to avoid getting boxed into a single type of filmmaking. Rekkai Mulaithen reflects my aspiration to explore fresh narratives with each film.”

The film boasts a strong technical crew with Ganesh Santhanam handling cinematography and Biju V. Donbosco on editing duties. The background score is composed by Dharankumar, while the song is set to tune by Theeson. The art direction is by Prem, with stills by CH. Balu and costumes designed by Dhivya Prabhu. The production is managed by Karthik Durai, Amertharaj, and Suresh, with Sivakumar handling publicity design.

Rekkai Mulaithen marks an ambitious leap for S.R. Prabhakaran as he ventures into darker, more intense storytelling, promising a bold new chapter in Tamil cinema.