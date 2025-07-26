War 2 trailer out: Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR in a spy thriller

The trailer of War 2 has been released, giving a glimpse into a high-action spy thriller. Hrithik Roshan returns as Kabir, the character he played in War (2019). This time, he goes head-to-head with Jr NTR, who makes a powerful entry into the YRF Spy Universe. Kiara Advani also plays an important role in the film. The trailer of War 2 has been released, giving a glimpse into a high-action spy thriller. Hrithik Roshan returns as Kabir, the character he played in War (2019). This time, he goes head-to-head with Jr NTR, who makes a powerful entry into the YRF Spy Universe. Kiara Advani also plays an important role in the film.

The trailer starts with Kabir remembering his friend and teammate Khalid, hinting at emotional depth. The line “In this war, choosing a side won’t be easy” sets the tone for the film’s core conflict. The action scenes are intense, with Hrithik and Jr NTR involved in multiple fight sequences.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 features six large-scale action scenes, stylish visuals, and a serious tone. The music director, Pritam, adds to the drama with a gripping score. The film is scheduled for release on August 14, 2025, and will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

The movie is produced by Yash Raj Films and is part of the studio’s growing Spy Universe, which also includes Pathaan, Tiger 3, and Ek Tha Tiger.

With a powerful cast, strong direction by Ayan Mukerji, and music by Pritam, War 2 is expected to be a major theatrical event.