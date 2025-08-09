Trump again claims he ended India, Pak border tensions

Islamabad, Aug 9: US President Donald Trump repeated the claim that he got “things settled” between India and Pakistan following the four-day military conflict between the two countries that could have turned into a “nuclear conflict”. Islamabad, Aug 9: US President Donald Trump repeated the claim that he got “things settled” between India and Pakistan following the four-day military conflict between the two countries that could have turned into a “nuclear conflict”.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, Trump also claimed that five or six planes “got shot down” during the recent conflict between the South Asian neighbours.

The US president did not specify whether the jets were lost by either of the two countries or if he was referring to combined losses by both sides.

New Delhi has been maintaining that India and Pakistan halted their military actions following direct talks between their militaries without any mediation by the US.

Trump made the comments flanked by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after they inked a US-brokered peace agreement during a trilateral signing ceremony.

“As President, my highest aspiration is to bring peace and stability to the world. Today’s signing follows our success with India and Pakistan.”

“They were going at it, they were going at it big and they were two great leaders that came together just prior to what would have been a tremendous conflict, as you know, a nuclear conflict, probably,” Trump said.

Asserting that he is settling conflicts through trade, Trump said, “I got things settled with India, Pakistan. I think it was trade more than any other reason. That’s how I got involved.”