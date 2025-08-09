PM Modi speaks to Putin after Trump tariff threat

New Delhi, Aug 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a “very good and detailed conversation” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. New Delhi, Aug 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a “very good and detailed conversation” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

PM Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthen its strategic partnership with Russia. The talks came amid tensions after US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.

In a post on X, Modi said he thanked Putin for sharing updates on the Ukraine situation. The two leaders also reviewed progress in their bilateral agenda.

Modi said he looks forward to hosting Putin in India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Officials said the meeting will likely focus on trade, defence cooperation, and global security issues, with special attention to energy partnerships between the two countries.