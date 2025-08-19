DMK MP T.R. Baalu’s wife passes away

Renuka Devi Baalu, wife of senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu, passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 79.

She had been unwell for some time. Renuka Devi was also the mother of Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Industries, T.R.B. Raja.

Her death has been mourned by a host of political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other dignitaries who paid their last respects.

In his condolence message, CM Stalin expressed his deep sorrow, highlighting Renuka Devi’s unwavering support for her husband and son in their public lives. Her funeral rites are expected to be held later today in Chennai.