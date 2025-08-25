President Murmu to visit TN on Sept 3

Tiruvarur, Aug 25:

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tamil Nadu on September 3 to participate in the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), located in Tiruvarur.

As the Visitor of the university, the President will preside over the event as its chief guest, where approximately 900 graduating students are expected to be conferred degrees.

This marks President Murmu’s second visit to Tamil Nadu this year. A previously planned visit in November last year was canceled due to a cyclone. The upcoming convocation is anticipated to be a significant occasion for the university, celebrating a decade of academic achievements.