Thiruma calls BJP a threat to democracy

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday appealed to parliamentarians to support the INDIA bloc’s Vice-Presidential candidate, retired Supreme Court judge B. Sudarshan Reddy, claiming the BJP-led Union government poses a serious threat to democracy.

“This is not about a post for Tamil Nadu but a Vice-President for the entire nation. Tamil identity should not be the focus here,” he told reporters, urging MPs to vote for a candidate capable of defending the Constitution.

Thirumavalavan accused the BJP of engineering the sudden resignation of former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who he claimed is now under “house arrest.” He questioned the heavy security deployment around Dhankhar’s residence, saying it reflects the BJP’s “arrogance of power.”

He said the saffron party is attempting to divert attention by fielding Maharashtra Governor and former Tamil Nadu BJP chief C.P. Radhakrishnan. “The real question is whether one stands with the BJP or with secular forces,” he said, referring to AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s call for cross-party support for Radhakrishnan.

“This election is not routine. We must elect a Vice-President who will act independently and courageously,” Thirumavalavan said, adding that he has written to all MPs seeking support for the INDIA bloc candidate.