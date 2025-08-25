VP polls: CPR to visit TN tomorrow to seek support

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Vice-Presidential candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan will visit Tamil Nadu tomorrow as part of his campaign ahead of the September 9 election.

Radhakrishnan is scheduled to arrive in Chennai and hold a series of meetings with leaders of NDA constituents in the state. During his stay, he is expected to call on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on August 26 or 27 to seek support for his candidature.

He will also meet Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan and other alliance leaders. In addition, Radhakrishnan is likely to visit Kamalalayam, the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters, to interact with senior party functionaries.

Party sources said the visit will focus on strengthening NDA unity and consolidating support for Radhakrishnan’s Vice-Presidential bid.