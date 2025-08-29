Class 10 original Mark sheets to be issued on Sept 3

The Department of Examinations has announced that the original mark certificates for Class 10 students who appeared for the 2025 public examinations will be issued on September 3, 2025.

Public examinations for Class 10 students were conducted across Tamil Nadu from March 28 to April 15, 2025, at 4,113 examination centres. More than 8 lakh students appeared for the exams. The results were declared on May 16, followed by the distribution of provisional mark certificates from May 19. However, the issuance of original certificates was delayed.

According to a press release from the department, students who appeared for the exams can collect their original certificates from the schools they studied at, while private candidates can obtain theirs from the centres where they wrote their exams.

The department has urged all students to collect their certificates on the designated date.