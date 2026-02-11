Kadhalar Dhinam to Return to Theatres on Valentine’s Day

Spread the love

The popular romantic drama Kadhalar Dhinam (1999), starring late actor Kunal and Sonali Bendre, is set for a theatrical re-release on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. Marking 27 years since its original release, the makers have announced the re-release with a specially cut trailer, rekindling nostalgia among fans of classic Tamil cinema. The popular romantic drama Kadhalar Dhinam (1999), starring late actor Kunal and Sonali Bendre, is set for a theatrical re-release on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. Marking 27 years since its original release, the makers have announced the re-release with a specially cut trailer, rekindling nostalgia among fans of classic Tamil cinema.

Directed by Kathir and produced by A.M. Rathnam under the Sri Surya Movies banner, Kadhalar Dhinam marked Sonali Bendre’s Tamil debut. The film also features Nassar, Manivannan, Goundamani and Chinni Jayanth in prominent supporting roles. The story revolves around Raja and Roja, whose romance develops through online interactions before facing challenges arising from social differences and personal insecurities.

Music by A.R. Rahman played a crucial role in the film’s enduring popularity. Songs such as Kathalenum Thervezhedhi and Roja Roja remain evergreen favourites even today. The film was also released in Telugu as Premikula Roju, while its Hindi version, Dil Hi Dil Mein, reached theatres in 2000.

The re-release of Kadhalar Dhinam comes alongside the return of other beloved romantic films like Mounam Pesiyadhe and Minnale, turning Valentine’s Day week into a celebration of timeless love stories. The line-up has generated renewed excitement among audiences, especially couples and long-time admirers of Tamil cinema’s classic romances.