Rajinikanth appreciates ‘With Love’ team

Taking to her social media timelines to share a video clip that showed a very happy Rajinikanth meeting the entire unit of her film ‘With Love’, which has now emerged a success, Soundarya Rajinikanth wrote, “With love, with the one and only, my appa. This is not just a meet, This is an emotion. Superstar @rajinikanth appreciates the #WithLove team. Priceless moment! Starring @Abishanjeevinth & #AnaswaraRajan. A @RSeanRoldan musical. Written & Directed by @madhann_n. Produced by @soundaryaarajni and @mageshraj.”

The romantic comedy film, which released on February 6, has taken a strong opening and has come in for praise from audiences and critics alike.

It may be recalled that the film’s title teaser had been released by none other than Rajinikanth himself.

Sources close to the unit of the film had disclosed to IANS earlier that the entire film had been shot in Chennai and Trichy.

The film, which was initially being tentatively referred to as #PRNO4, had been garnering attention ever since it was announced as it marked the debut of director Abishan Jeevinth as an actor. Young Abishan Jeevinth was the director of the superhit film ‘Tourist Family’, which featured actors Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. The film, which was made on a modest budget and which was released earlier last year, went on to make over 90 crores at the box office, pleasantly surprising both critics and fans.

‘With Love’ had an excellent technical team working on it. It had one of the Tamil film industry’s top music directors Sean Roldan scoring music for it. Cinematography for the film was by cameraman Shreyaas Krishna and editing was by Suresh Kumar. Art direction for the film was by Raj Kamal and Costumes were designed by Priya Ravi.