₹2,000 Special Summer Fund to Be Given Annually: Minister Geetha Jeevan

  Posted on   3:40 pm By M BHARAT KUMAR

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan has announced that a special summer assistance of ₹2,000 will be provided annually to eligible women beneficiaries in the state.
Speaking at a government function, the Minister said that the financial support will be extended every year as part of the state’s welfare initiatives aimed at empowering women and easing household expenses during the summer season.
She stated that the scheme is part of the government’s broader commitment to strengthening social security measures for women. The annual summer fund will be credited directly to beneficiaries, ensuring timely financial assistance.
The announcement is seen as an expansion of the state’s welfare programmes focused on women’s economic support and social upliftment

Spread the love
Tags:
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments