Varalaxmi’s Saraswathi cleared for release with U/A certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared actor and director Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s upcoming film, ‘Saraswathi’, for release with a U/A certificate.

For the unaware, ‘Saraswathi’ marks actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s debut as a director in the film industry. Dosa Diaries, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It wrote, “#Saraswathi Censored U/A.

#Saraswathimovie releasing from March 6th in theatres. Directed by @varusarath5. A @MusicThaman Musical. Produced by Pooja Sarath Kumar & #VaralaxmiSarathKumar under the @DosaDiariesOffl banner. Step into the world of power, crime, and courage.” The film has caught the attention of fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a trailer.

The film, apart from featuring Varalaxmi herself, features a host of actors including actors Prakash Raj, Priya Mani, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Naveen Chandra. ‘Saraswathi’ also boasts of a sound technical team. The film has music by one of Tamil and Telugu film industries’ top music director, Thaman. Cinematography for the film has been handled by Edwin Sakay, while editing for the film is by Venkat Raajen. Art direction is by Sudheer and dance choreography is by Brinda.