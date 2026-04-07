IT case against Gautham Menon quashed by court

The Madras High Court on Monday quashed an income tax case against filmmaker and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon, ruling that proceedings initiated by the Income Tax Department over the alleged non-filing of returns for the 2013-14 financial year were not maintainable, as he had resigned from the company involved well before the relevant period.

Menon had served as a director of Photon Kathaas Productions in 2011 but resigned within six months, with the change duly recorded with the Registrar of Companies.

Subsequently, the Income Tax Department initiated action against the company for failing to file income tax returns for the financial year 2013–14, and a case was registered before the Egmore court in Chennai.

Seeking to quash the proceedings against him, Menon moved the Madras High Court. The judge noted that he had stepped down from his directorial role well before the relevant financial year.

Taking this into account, the court held that the case against him was not maintainable and ordered it to be quashed.