Filmmaker-actor Selvaraghavan, known for his distinctive storytelling and cult films, is now embracing a new phase in his career as an actor. Meanwhile, the trailer of his upcoming film Manithan Deivamagalam, set to release on April 10, has been garnering attention for his performance yet again, following his roles in Saani Kaayidham and Aayirathil Oruvan. However, Selvaraghavan remains modest about the praise, saying, “It is the script that brings out the best in everyone.”

In a candid interaction, he reflects on how acting happened by chance, his approach to performance, the importance of family, and his upcoming projects. Sharing insights from his evolving journey in cinema, Selvaraghavan speaks about balancing creativity with personal life and his continued passion for storytelling.

Q: You’ve been getting appreciation for your acting. How do you see this journey?

A: Honestly, I never planned to become an actor. I always say I’m an accidental actor. It was director Arun Matheswaran who pushed me to act in Saani Kaayidham.

Q: what compelled you to choose Manithan Deivamagalam?

A: When I heard the script of Manithan Deivamagalam, I felt it had strong potential. For me, everything begins with the script—if it’s well-written, it automatically guides your performance.

Q: How do you approach acting compared to direction?

A: As a director, I build the entire world of the film. But as an actor, I surrender to the director’s vision. Of course, I do suggest small variations to make the character more real, but I trust the writing. A good scene tells you how to emote—it’s as simple as that.

Q: You seem to balance work and family closely. How important is that?

A: Family is everything. Even during interviews or shoots, my children are around me. It’s important to stay connected despite a hectic schedule. That balance keeps me grounded and helps me stay creative.

Q: What’s next on the professional front?

A: There’s a lot happening. 7/G Rainbow Colony 2 is nearing completion, and I’m also planning Pudhupettai 2. On the acting side, I’m exploring new opportunities, including a Kannada project. It’s an exciting phase where I’m enjoying both acting and filmmaking equally.

Q: What keeps you going as a filmmaker and artist?

A: Passion for storytelling. Whether I direct or act, I want to be part of stories that connect emotionally. At the end of the day, cinema is about making people feel something—and that’s what drives me.