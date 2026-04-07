LIK album out ahead of release, Anirudh hogs limelight

The makers of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan and directed by Vignesh Shivan, have officially released the film’s much-awaited music album, adding momentum to its upcoming theatrical release.

The album features a total of six tracks, including previously released songs like Dheema, Pattuma, Adaavadi, and Enakena, along with two new additions titled Vibe Vaasey and Pookatum. The music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, continues to generate strong expectations among fans for its mix of romantic and energetic numbers.

The film, which has faced multiple delays, is now scheduled to hit theatres on April 10. Backed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, LIK stars Krithi Shetty alongside Pradeep, with a supporting cast that includes several notable names. Music is by Anirudh.

With its futuristic romantic storyline and chartbuster music, the film has created significant pre-release buzz, and the album launch is expected to further heighten anticipation among audiences.