Chess Olympiad: Modi gets warm welcome

The Nehru Indoor Stadium here sparkled with classy lighting, and a sense of excitement was palpable during the inaugural event for the 44th Chess Olympiad.

The sprawling arena in downtown Chennai was buzzing with fresh ideas represented in the form of elegant decor with the undercurrent being the nerve-wracking game of chess.

On his arrival here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome with performances by musicians and percussionists all along the route he took by road to reach the venue, the Nehru stadium. Modi sported a shawl with a chessboard designed border.

BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit’s art and culture wing organised music and traditional dances to welcome Modi. Petals were showered on Modi’s car by enthusiastic supporters, who gathered on both sides of the road while he was on his way to the stadium from INS Adyar. The Prime Minister took a chopper from the airport to reach the Naval helipad near the Marina beach. ‘Vanakkam Modi’ (Greetings, Modi) trended on Twitter.