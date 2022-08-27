Dubai-bound Indigo flight receives bomb threat

Chennai: A bomb threat call was received by authorities in Chennai relating to an IndiGo flight to Dubai on Saturday morning.

Following the anonymous call received by the control room at 6.15 a.m., the Airport Police Station and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) swung into action.

The Indigo flight was supposed to depart with 170 passengers and crew members from Anna International Airport in Meenambakkam.

A few passengers and crew members who were on board were evacuated from the aircraft. A thorough check was undertaken to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the aircraft, said police.

However, no explosive materials were found on the aircraft and it turned out to be a hoax call