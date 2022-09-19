Mega beach cleaning activity

The Tamil Nadu Police Coastal Security Group organised cleaning activities all along the long 1,076 km Coast Line of Tamil Nadu from Marina beach in Chennai to Kanyakumari beach in 42 Marine Police Stations jurisdictions to mark the International Coastal Clean up Day.

About 450 police personnel of Coastal Security Group of the Tamil Nadu Police, 500 NCC Cadets, 750 NSS Volunteers, 250 Marine Volunteers, Volunteers from 10 NGO’s, around 1,500 school students, Voluntary

Organisations and the general public were involved in the coastal cleaning activity, held as a massive movement. The Coastal Security Group under the guidance of Director General of Police C.Sylendra Babu took up this initiative to create an awareness among the general public and to make them to volunteer in maintaining our beaches to rid of the garbage plaguing on the beach.