Six people, including three members of a family were killed as a speeding truck rammed into an stationary omni bus in Salem.

Police said G Thirunavukarasu, 61, his wife Vijaya, 60, son T Ravikumar, 41, their relatives T Senthilvelan, 46, Subramani, 40 and Deepan, 24, the bus cleaner died as the sand laden lorry hit the Chennai-bound bus on Salem-Chennai National Highways near Vazhapadi around 11.55 pm. Five died on the spot, while Vijaya succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.