Ola’s love with Chennai

Chennai :Ola Electric, electric vehicles company, has announced the expansion of its D2C footprint with the opening of the first Ola Experience Center in Chennai.With an aim to provide all services under one roof, Ola Experience Center allows EV enthusiasts to experience Ola’s EV technology and gather any information regarding the vehicles. Customers can also avail test rides of the S1 and S1 Pro, seek assistance in purchase from Ola’s Brand Champions, and culminate into their purchase journey on the Ola app. The Experience Center will also provide after-sales support like servicing and repairs etc. Ola will open 200 experience centres across different formats by March 2023.Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric said, “Customers were used to the D2C model in other domains, but not in automobiles. We have changed that. Ola experience centers allow us to better understand how best we can take our products to our customers and enable their transition to EV.”