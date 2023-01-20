Pee-Gate: AI fined Rs 30 lakh

New Delhi: Air India has been fined ₹ 30 lakh and the licence of the pilot-in-charge of its New York-Delhi flight on which a drunk passenger peed on a woman has been suspended for three months by aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation.

A penalty of ₹ three lakh has also been imposed on director-in-flight services of Air India for “failing to discharge her duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements”.

Air India on Thursday imposed a four-month flying ban on the passenger, Shankar Mishra, for the urinating incident on November 26 last year. The ban was in addition to the 30-day ban it had imposed on the man earlier.