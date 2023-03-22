‘Modi sees India as one family’

Governor RN Ravi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees India as not a different entity, but as one family. “The policies rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are for the overall development of the nation. Many powerful nations developed Covid vaccine and followed ‘vaccine nationalism’, however, India took care of the vaccine needs of several countries as it sees the whole world as one family,” he said while addressing the G20 Young Ambassador Summit 2023 at Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore on the theme ‘Fuelling the Future of Global Youth’. Further, Ravi said India, which had just around 500 startups, is now marching towards one lakh startups. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said India can offer a ray of hope to address many issues like climate change, poverty, and destruction of biodiversity, food, and malnourishment faced by the world. “India with its G20 Presidency is focused on finding a global solution for the well-being of all,” he said.