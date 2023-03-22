Pat for TN Budget

Srinivas Anikipatti, Senior Director, Tamil Nadu & Kerala, Knight Frank India said that the Tamil Nadu State Budget 2023-24 was an inclusive budget with a focus on improving infra and rural-urban connectivity. “The reduction in registration fee from 4% to 2% for land buyers will boost demand for land, and reduce the overall acquisition cost. This in turn will reduce the final project cost. The plan to set up TN Tech City in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hosur will help meet the rising infra requirements of the state and place it on the global map for IT hubs. The Rs 2,000 crore for rural roads will help connect the rural and urban areas of the state whereas the Rs 9,000 crore earmarked for metro rail services for Madurai and Coimbatore will improve connectivity in the urban areas,” he added. He further said,”Finally, Rs 320 crore for the flood mitigation program in Chennai was the most thoughtful. The city has been facing severe waterlogging for the past few years. This will help seamless business activities throughout the monsoon months.”