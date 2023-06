Former actress and AP Minister Roja has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for treatment. The actress, who has made a significant impact in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, was admitted to the hospital last night due to leg swelling.

It may be recalled that Roja got admitted in a multispecialty hospital a couple of years ago and she underwent two surgeries and they were successful.

Sources say that Roja is doing well and her condition is stable.