Koyambedu comes to standstill as thousands gather to mourn Vijayakanth’s demise 

The bustling locality of Koyambedu has come to a standstill as a sea of people gathers to bid farewell to the late DMDK leader and renowned actor, Vijayakanth. The charismatic leader, who succumbed to complications arising from a COVID-19 infection earlier today, is being mourned by political figures, actors, and volunteers alike.

Vijayakanth’s mortal remains are currently placed at the DMDK headquarters, triggering an overwhelming influx of mourners. The procession, commencing from Virugambakkam at 10:30 am and destined for the DMD headquarters, reached Koyambedu at 1:25 pm. The gathering has resulted in substantial traffic disruptions in and around Koyambedu flyover, with thousands converging at key points such as the party office and the flyover itself.

In response to the burgeoning crowd, authorities have implemented traffic diversions near the Koyambedu flyover. Motorists are urged to reroute through alternatives such as Padi flyover, Thiruveedhi Amman Service Road, and Shanthi Colony to alleviate the congestion. The affected areas are witnessing a surge in the number of people paying their last respects to the departed leader, causing both emotional and logistical challenges.

Vijayakanth, who had been battling COVID-19 and receiving ventilator support due to respiratory complications, leaves behind a legacy marked by his influential political career and significant contributions to the entertainment industry. The loss is being felt across the political spectrum, with leaders expressing their condolences and remembering the impact he had on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

As the crowds continue to swell, the city remains in a somber state, reflecting on the life and times of a leader who played a pivotal role in shaping the region’s socio-political narrative. The traffic disruptions serve as a testament to the profound impact Vijayakanth had on the lives of those who admired and respected him.