‘AI will be a boon for Indian engineers’

Modern engineers in India feel that artificial intelligence (AI) can significantly improve daily work by automating tasks and increasing efficiency, a report showed on Friday.

AI has provided continuous learning and development opportunities (60 per cent) for most modern engineers in the country, according to the report by global digital transformation services provider EPAM Systems and CyberMedia Research (CMR).

The study covered more than 800 modern engineers aged 25 years and above in eight major cities in the country.

“The enthusiasm for AI’s potential to boost careers and productivity is clear, and we’re committed to making this a reality for our engineers. By equipping our engineers to become AI collaborators, not competitors, we will be able to unlock a new era of innovation and efficiency,” said Elaina Shekhter, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at EPAM.

According to the findings, AI integration has boosted team communication and collaboration (47 per cent) and clarified data-driven decision-making (44 per cent), seamlessly integrating AI into existing workflows remains a challenge (37 per cent). While 41 per cent of modern engineers feel current AI training resources are insufficient, leading to job security concerns (44 per cent), a significant majority (76 per cent) expect their organisations to offer access to AI resources and learning platforms for professional development.

Modern engineers believe that following (50 per cent) AI protocols set by their organisations ensures human accountability and control over AI-driven decisions.

“Engineers see the immense potential of AI to boost careers and productivity, and companies need to bridge the knowledge gap and equip our engineers with the skills and support they need to thrive in the AI era,” said Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director at EPAM India.