More classrooms to be constructed in TN schools



The Tamil Nadu state education department has embarked on an ambitious project to construct 16,000 classrooms at an estimated cost of Rs 7,500 crore this year. This was announced by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi during an interaction in the state legislative assembly session on Saturday.

Minister Poyyamozhi highlighted that the initiative, directed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, aims to significantly improve the educational infrastructure across the state. The project not only includes the construction of new classrooms but also the addition of compound walls and toilets to enhance the overall school environment.

Progress and Financial Commitment

Out of the 16,000 planned classrooms, the department has already completed the construction of 3,603 classrooms at a cost of Rs 2,497 crore. Additionally, construction work is underway for another 3,601 classrooms.