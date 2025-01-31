Kids at risk over deadly candy

|Pugazh Murugan Raguraman|

Authorities and parents are raising concerns over a new and dangerous drug known as “Strawberry Quick,” which is reportedly making its way into schoolyards. The drug, a form of crystal meth, is disguised as candy, resembling strawberry-flavored Pop Rocks that fizz in the mouth. It is said to have a sweet, fruity scent, making it highly deceptive and appealing to children.

Reports indicate that this drug is not limited to just one flavor but also comes in chocolate, peanut butter, cola, cherry, grape, and orange varieties. Some children, mistaking it for regular candy, have consumed it, leading to serious medical emergencies and hospitalizations.

Parents and school officials are urged to warn children about the dangers of accepting candy from strangers or even friends who may unknowingly pass it on. Experts advise that any suspicious candy-like substances should be immediately reported to teachers, school administrators, or local authorities.

This alarming trend underscores the importance of drug awareness and prevention efforts in schools. Authorities are investigating the spread of this substance, and parents are encouraged to remain vigilant.

For now, spreading awareness is crucial. If you come across any instances of this drug, report it immediately to local law enforcement.