Six arrested for harassing women on ECR

In a shocking incident, six individuals have been arrested for harassing three women and a man inside a car on East Coast Road (ECR), Chennai. The accused allegedly chased the victims in their vehicles and obstructed their path, creating a distressing situation.

Details of the Incident

According to police reports, the incident came to light after a video of the harassment went viral on social media. In the video, a group of men in two cars could be seen pursuing a vehicle carrying three women and a man. At one point, a man from the pursuing group was seen getting out of his car and running toward the victims’ vehicle, causing fear and panic.

What made the incident even more controversial was that one of the cars involved in the harassment displayed a flag of the ruling DMK party, raising concerns about potential political connections. However, police have yet to confirm whether any political links are involved in the case.

Police Action and Arrests

Following the circulation of the video, the Chennai police swiftly launched an investigation and identified the suspects.

The first suspect, Chandru, a college student, was picked up, leading to the arrest of five more individuals linked to the incident.

The police have seized two cars used in the crime.

A search is underway for two more suspects who remain at large.

The arrested individuals are currently being interrogated to determine the motive behind their actions. The authorities are also investigating whether the suspects were under the influence of alcohol or if the act was premeditated.

Public Outrage and Safety Concerns

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among the public, particularly regarding women’s safety in Chennai. Citizens have taken to social media to express their concerns over such incidents occurring on busy roads like ECR, which is known for its tourist attractions and nightlife.

This case has also put the Tamil Nadu government under scrutiny, as critics demand stricter action against such acts of harassment, regardless of any political affiliations.

Police Assurance and Investigation Progress

Chennai Police have assured the public that strict legal action will be taken against all involved, regardless of their background.