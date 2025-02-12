2 Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Set Off Bomb In Jammu And Kashmir

Two soldiers were killed in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector yesterday day, the Indian Army said. Two soldiers were killed in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector yesterday day, the Indian Army said.

In a post on X, the army’s White Knight Corps confirmed the casualties.

“White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers,” the army said.

The IED attack came while the soldiers were on a “fence patrol” along the Line of Control (LoC).

“Own troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway,” the army said.