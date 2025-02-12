AI to Tackle Fraudulent Accounts: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the use of AI to detect fraudulent accounts and prevent cybercrimes. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has already blocked 805 apps and 3,266 websites, identifying 1.9 million fake accounts and stopping ₹2,038 crore in suspicious transactions. The RBI’s ‘MuleHunter AI’ will help banks detect and block fraudulent accounts early.
Shah emphasized that AI will play a crucial role in tackling money laundering and digital fraud, ensuring a more secure financial system. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening cybersecurity and protecting citizens from online threats.