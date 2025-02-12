45 Crore Devotees take holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 so far

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has become one of the largest religious gatherings in history, with over 450 million (45 crore) devotees participating in the bathing rituals as of February 11, 2025. The state government was expecting the number of devotees to reach 45 crore in 45 days but this number has already been achieved within one month, with 15 days still remaining for the Maha Kumbh to conclude.