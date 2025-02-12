NCW summons influencers Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina

The commission has taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by content creators such as Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show’s producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

“These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect. In light of this concern, under the instructions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a hearing has been scheduled to address the controversial remark made by the content creators on India’s Got Latent,” the NCW said in a statement.