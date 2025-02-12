PM pitches for global framework for AI to enhance trust, transparency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for collective efforts to establish a global framework for artificial intelligence (AI) based on open source which enhances trust, transparency and is free from biases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for collective efforts to establish a global framework for artificial intelligence (AI) based on open source which enhances trust, transparency and is free from biases.

Co-chairing the AI Action Summit along with French President Emmanuel Macron here, Modi said that AI is changing the polity, economy, security and society, and is writing the code for humanity in this century.

“There is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold our shared values, address risks and build trust,” Modi said, adding that governance is not just about managing risks and rivalries but is also about promoting innovations and deploying them for global good. The prime minister further said that AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more, he added