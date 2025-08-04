CMRL begins studies for semi-high-speed rail corridors 

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has started detailed feasibility studies to introduce semi-high-speed rail corridors across Tamil Nadu. The aim is to boost intercity connectivity and reduce travel time between key regions, including Chennai and Coimbatore. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has started detailed feasibility studies to introduce semi-high-speed rail corridors across Tamil Nadu. The aim is to boost intercity connectivity and reduce travel time between key regions, including Chennai and Coimbatore.

Three main corridors have been proposed as part of this project:

Chennai – Chengalpattu – Tindivanam – Villupuram (167 km)

Chennai – Kanchipuram – Vellore (140 km)

Coimbatore – Tiruppur – Erode – Salem (185 km)

These rail lines are expected to operate at speeds between 160 and 200 km/h. Once completed, they will offer a quicker and more comfortable alternative to road travel, especially for commuters and long-distance travellers.

The initiative follows the model of India’s Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and is designed to ease traffic congestion while linking suburban and rural areas to major cities. The goal is to improve regional mobility and provide a reliable transport option for thousands of people every day.

CMRL has already appointed consultants to carry out the studies. These experts are currently examining route alignments, station and depot locations, and how the new rail corridors can be integrated with existing metro and railway networks.

This semi-high-speed rail project is part of a broader plan to improve Tamil Nadu’s public transportation system. Alongside this, the government is also working on metro rail extensions and upgrades to the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS).

With these developments, CMRL is expected to play a major role in shaping the future of transport in Tamil Nadu—bringing faster, safer, and smarter rail services to the public.