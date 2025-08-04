GCC to launch rabies vaccination for stray dogs

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will begin a large-scale rabies vaccination and deworming drive for stray dogs across all 15 zones of the city starting next week. The initiative is part of the civic body’s efforts to control the spread of rabies and promote better health for stray animals. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will begin a large-scale rabies vaccination and deworming drive for stray dogs across all 15 zones of the city starting next week. The initiative is part of the civic body’s efforts to control the spread of rabies and promote better health for stray animals.

As part of the program, 1,000 stray dogs will be covered in each zone. The drive will begin with three zones at a time and gradually expand to all zones.

To ensure smooth execution, medical teams received special training today. The trained teams will carry out the vaccinations and deworming procedures in their assigned areas.

GCC officials said the campaign is a vital step toward making Chennai safer for both people and animals by reducing the risk of rabies and improving the overall health of the city’s stray dog population.