GCC to build, upgrade bus shelters in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has approved new projects to build and improve bus shelters in three areas of the city—Tondiarpet, Kodambakkam, and Adyar.

Tondiarpet

A new bus shelter will be built on a 16,000 sq.ft. Corporation-owned land near R.K. Nagar. Of this, 11,677 sq.ft. will have a tensile roofing structure to give commuters better shade and protection. The roofing work will cost ₹76.5 lakh and will be carried out by a private agency through a tender process. The total cost of the project is ₹1.79 crore. Administrative approval for this project was given on June 28, 2025.

Kodambakkam

In West Saidapet, the old bus terminus on Jones Road, near Jawaharlal Street, will be repaired. The shelter will get a new tensile roof. The cost for this work is ₹10.5 lakh, and orders were issued on July 7, 2025.

Adyar

Two damaged bus shelters near Easwaran Koil and Gokhale Road in Adyar will be rebuilt. These too will have tensile roofing for better durability. The project was approved on July 23, 2025.

These projects aim to improve comfort and safety for daily bus commuters across Chennai. The GCC is working to complete the projects on time with better design and structure.