Leaders against possible inclusion of Bihar workers in voter list

Several political leaders in Tamil Nadu have expressed serious concern over the potential inclusion of guest workers from Bihar in the state’s electoral rolls. The alarm was triggered by a recent revelation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) that 36 lakh voters were found to be missing from Bihar’s voter list. Several political leaders in Tamil Nadu have expressed serious concern over the potential inclusion of guest workers from Bihar in the state’s electoral rolls. The alarm was triggered by a recent revelation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) that 36 lakh voters were found to be missing from Bihar’s voter list.

Leaders from various parties, including DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, NTK chief coordinator Seeman, and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) founder T. Velmurugan, have all voiced their opposition. They fear that such a move could significantly alter the state’s political landscape.

Duraimurugan stated that providing voter ID cards to these workers could lead to a major political shift. Similarly, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has urged Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the matter, highlighting that a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Tamil Nadu could result in lakhs of guest workers being added to the voter list.

NTK leader Seeman issued a strong warning, threatening protests against what he called a “great injustice.” He believes the move is a threat to the rights of the Tamil people and an attempt by the BJP to seize power in the state. T. Velmurugan of TVK expressed shock over reports suggesting that 6.5 lakh migrant workers from Bihar may already have been included, calling it a threat to the culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu.

In response, these leaders are demanding immediate scrutiny and transparency from the Election Commission regarding the ongoing revision process.