Tight security for New Year celebrations in Chennai

City police have made elaborate security arrangements and have issued detailed instructions to the police officers to ensure incident-free New Year eve. Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal told presspersons on Thursday that over 16,000 police personnel would be deployed to maintain order on New Year’s eve and 1,500 Home Guards would be assisting them. “Over 368 teams will check vehicles at vantage points across the city from Saturday night,” he said. Twenty-five mobile road safety teams will do the rounds and 25 more surveillance teams have been formed to prevent illegal racing by motorcyclists. Over 100 places of worship would be provided with adequate security, he said. The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from War Memorial to Light House would be closed for vehicular traffic from 8 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday. All flyovers would be closed for vehicular traffic from 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Foreshore service road will be closed for traffic on Saturday from 7 pm to 6 am on January 1, 2023. Vehicles will also not be allowed to be parked along Foreshore Road and they will be allowed to exit only towards the lighthouse.

Vehicles coming from Adyar towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street towards the Ambedkar bridge and Natesan Road.

Vehicles coming from the RK Salai side towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at the VM Street junction towards RK Mutt Road, Luz Junction, Mandaveli, South Canal Bank Road to reach Santhome High Road and Greenways Road.