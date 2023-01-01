TN welcomes 2023 in style

Music, dance and gala celebrations marked the arrival of 2023 across Tamil nadu last night. People thronged hotels, beach houses and places of worship to mark the beginning of New Year.
At several places in Chennai including the roads leading to Marina Beach, Elliots Beach saw revellers gather in large numbers. Cakes were cut and crackers were burst.
Hotels organised special music and dance shows on the occasion and they saw large attendance. City police had made elaborate security arrangements and issued detailed instructions to the police officers to ensure incident-free New Year eve. Barricades were put up at several important stretches and traffic was regulated. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and political leaders greeted the people.Extending his warmest greetings and best wishes for the New Year to the people of Tamil Nadu, the Governor appealed to them to join hands with commitment and devotion in the nation’s journey of ‘Amrit Kaal’ to reach the destiny of Vishwa Guru. Wishing the people socio-economic prosperity in 2023, the Chief Minister said his government is striving to further improve the well-being of the people.