All the way from Japan

Chennai Japan Film Festival in association with the Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai & The Japan Foundation at Tagore Film Centre NFDC, 2787+R4F, Music College Road, State Bank of India Colony, Raja Annamalai Puram, Chennai – 600028. A press release said that 5 feature films will be presented during the event. Taga Masayuki, Honourable Consul-General of Japan in Chennai will inaugurate the festival. Dr. Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Padma Shri Awardee, Chairman – Nalli Silks & Seenu Ramasamy, Film Director, Writer & Poet will be the Distinguished Guests. B Ramakrishnan, Vice President, Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation will preside over the function and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Cine Artiste will light the lamp.