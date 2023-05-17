Financial assistance for underprivileged sportswomen

As part of the youth service avenue Rotary Club of Madras East, sponsorship of 1 Lakhs each was given to three underprivileged sportswomen at TNAA, Nehru Stadium.A press release said that W I Davaram, President, Tamil Nadu Athletic Association was the Chief Guest, Meganatha Reddy Member secretary, SDAT was the Guest of honour, K Rajendran, V P TNAA and C Latha, Secretary TNAA were also present.The sponsorship is by The Empower foundation, USA. The athletes who received the scholarship are: R Swathi, V Gunashya and Harshitha R.