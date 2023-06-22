SL Navy rescues nine TN fishermen

Nine fishermen belonging to Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district were rescued on Monday night by the Sri Lankan Navy after they drifted into the territorial waters of the island nation. P Jesuraja, president, Ramanathapuram District All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association, said that a boat bearing registration ‘IND-TN-10-MM- 75’ owned by Arockiadoss of Thangachimadam ventured into the sea with a group of seven fishermen from Rameswaram jetty on Monday morning. After travelling some distance, the engine of the boat stopped running due to a technical problem near Neduntheevu. As the fishermen had no mechanical control, the boat started drifting into the rocky areas of the sea close to Neduntheevu.